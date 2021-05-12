Lopez went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Detroit.

Lopez walked and scored a Jorge Soler three-run home run in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Lopez hit a single and scored on Soler's three-RBI double. The 26-year-old Lopez hadn't produced multiple hits in a game since April 20. He's slashing .220/.327/.308 with no home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBI and 17 runs scored in 111 plate appearances. With only four hits in his last 35 at-bats, Lopez has gone fairly cold at the plate.