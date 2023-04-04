Lopez went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The Royals' offense was virtually non-existent for the first couple games of the season, but they were active Monday. The steal was Lopez's first of the season, and he also sparked a four-run rally in the fourth inning by plating Jackie Bradley and Hunter Dozier with his triple. Lopez's speed is about the only appealing part of his profile -- especially since he doesn't have an everyday spot in the lineup to begin 2023, though he could certainly earn one if he plays well.