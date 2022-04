Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

With a tough southpaw (Robbie Ray) on the bump for Seattle, the lefty-hitting Lopez will retreat to the bench for the first time this season. After opening the campaign as the Royals' No. 9 hitter, Lopez has hit either first or second in the order in each of the past five games, going a collective 4-for-19 with two doubles and two walks.