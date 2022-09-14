site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sits Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Lopez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Lopez went 0-for-2 during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Bobby Witt is taking over at shortstop and batting second.
