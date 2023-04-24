site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Lopez will take a seat against southpaw Tommy Henry for the first game of the series against Arizona. Michael Massey will get the start at second base while hitting sixth in his absence.
