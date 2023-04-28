site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lopez will take a seat after he went 3-for-10 with an RBI and two strikeouts over the last three contests. Hunter Dozier will draw the start at third base and bat eighth against Minnesota.
