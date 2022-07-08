site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Friday
Lopez will sit Friday versus the Guardians.
Lopez will get a day off after he went 4-for-16 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the series against Houston. Emmanuel Rivera will take over at third base and bat ninth in the series opener Friday.
