site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nicky-lopez-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 19, 2023
at
10:23 am ET
•
1 min read
Lopez will sit Wednesday against the Rangers.
After going 4-for-18 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored while starting the last six games, Lopez will get a breather in Wednesday's series finale with Texas. Matt Duffy will take over at second base and bat seventh versus the Rangers.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read