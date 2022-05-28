site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nicky-lopez-snatches-fourth-steal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.
The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez is batting .279 (12-for-43) with all four of his steals on the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read