Lopez could lose playing time at second base due to a poor spring as Whit Merrifield has seen the most time at second base recently, MLB.com reports. Lopez is hitting just .118 (4-for-34) this spring.

Lopez hit just .201 with a .552 OPS last season, so he'll need as strong start to the season to remain a starter. It's possible he could move to a platoon or reserve role if the Royals decide to give a prospect like Kyle Isbel playing time in right field or call up top prospect Bobby Witt early in the season.