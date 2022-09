Lopez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in a 3-2 win Sunday in Detroit.

Lopez had an RBI single in the fourth, singled and stole second in the sixth and walked in the eighth. It was just the second time he reached base safely three times in a game since July 7. He is now 13-for-16 in stolen base attempts on the season and has six steals since the beginning of August.