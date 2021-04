Lopez went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

In the second inning, Lopez and Whit Merrifled executed a double steal, but neither of them was able to score. The 26-year-old Lopez is slashing .282/.341/.359 with two steals, three RBI, six runs scored and no homers through 45 plate appearances. The infielder doesn't supply much power or speed, and he often hits at the bottom of the Royals' order.