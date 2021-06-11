site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Takes seat Friday
Lopez is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Lopez has filled in at shortstop since Adalberto Mondesi suffered a hamstring injury on May 31, but he'll get a breather Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth Friday.
