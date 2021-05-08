site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopez isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Lopez has gone hitless with a walk and six strikeouts in 14 at-bats across his last four games. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
