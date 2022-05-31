Lopez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Guardians.
Lopez has a pair of three-hit efforts in his last four games as he begins to steer out of a slump that's bogged him down for much of May. The 27-year-old infielder still hasn't posted an extra-base hit in his last 10 contests. Overall, he's slashing .229/.306/.261 with four stolen bases, five RBI, 17 runs scored and five doubles in 171 plate appearances. His strong defense has kept him in the lineup, but he's often hit at the bottom of the order lately.