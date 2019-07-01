Lopez went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Sunday in the Royals' 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Since moving back into the No. 2 hole with Adalberto Mondesi (groin) on the shelf, Lopez is hitting .282 with three RBI and 10 runs in 10 games. The climb up in the lineup hasn't had much of an impact on Lopez's involvement in the running game, however. He was caught stealing in Sunday's contest, marking his only stolen-base attempt during that 10-game stretch. He'll be back in action for Monday's series finale as the Royals' starting second baseman and No. 2 hitter, per Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City.