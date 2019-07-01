Royals' Nicky Lopez: Two hits in win
Lopez went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Sunday in the Royals' 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Since moving back into the No. 2 hole with Adalberto Mondesi (groin) on the shelf, Lopez is hitting .282 with three RBI and 10 runs in 10 games. The climb up in the lineup hasn't had much of an impact on Lopez's involvement in the running game, however. He was caught stealing in Sunday's contest, marking his only stolen-base attempt during that 10-game stretch. He'll be back in action for Monday's series finale as the Royals' starting second baseman and No. 2 hitter, per Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...