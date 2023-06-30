Cabrera was traded from the Rangers to the Royals on Friday along with Cole Ragans in exchange for Aroldis Chapman.

A 17-year-old outfielder who is on his second tour through the Dominican Summer League, Cabrera is hitting .320/.469/.620 with one home run and five steals in 15 games. His 10.9 percent strikeout rate and 18.8 percent walk rate suggest that he's ready for a promotion to the Arizona Complex League. There's not much public information on Cabrera beyond his stats, but he is 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts to go with his impressive plate skills, so the Royals may have acquired a high-upside lottery ticket.