The Royals placed O'Hearn (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
O'Hearn and starting pitcher Brad Keller were both moved to the IL just a few days after they were revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, while Salvador Perez was activated from the COVID-19 IL after clearing all health-related protocols. Before he's able to rejoin the Royals for workouts, O'Hearn will need to test negative for COVID-19 on two occasions while he remains in quarantine. Unless he's back with the Royals by the end of the week, O'Hearn may have a tough time gaining clearance for the team's July 24 season opener versus the Indians.
