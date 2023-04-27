Perez is not in the Royals' lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Perez was also on the bench Wednesday, although there's no indication to this point that he's dealing with an injury. Perhaps the Royals will offer an explanation prior to first pitch. MJ Melendez will do the catching Thursday.
