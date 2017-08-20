Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Aiming towards mid-week return

Perez (oblique) will be activated either Tuesday or Wednesday before Kansas City's home game against Colorado, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez is eligible to return now, but manager Ned Yost plans to take advantage of Monday's off day before bringing back the catcher. Drew Butera will continue starting, with Cameron Gallagher backing him up, until Perez is activated.

