Royals' Salvador Perez: Aiming towards mid-week return
Perez (oblique) will be activated either Tuesday or Wednesday before Kansas City's home game against Colorado, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez is eligible to return now, but manager Ned Yost plans to take advantage of Monday's off day before bringing back the catcher. Drew Butera will continue starting, with Cameron Gallagher backing him up, until Perez is activated.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't need rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes part in catching drills•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Feels good after second throwing session•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Swelling goes down Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Still not recovered from intercostal injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...