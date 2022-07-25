Perez (thumb) caught a bullpen session and took part in batting practice over the weekend, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Perez is progressing toward a minor-league rehab assignment, though the skipper didn't outline when exactly that might come. Regardless, Perez seems to be coming along slightly faster than expected in his recovery from June 24 surgery to address a fractured left thumb. The Royals initially expected Perez to be sidelined for eight weeks, but the veteran backstop looks like he might have a realistic chance at making it back from the 10-day injured list by mid-August if he hits no further snags in his recovery program.