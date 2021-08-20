Perez exited Friday's win over the Cubs due to posterior neck soreness, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.
Perez was productive early in Friday's matchup, as he went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs. However, he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. The catcher was apparently evaluated for a concussion after the game but was ultimately diagnosed with a neck injury. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day, but Cam Gallagher would likely take over behind the dish if Perez is forced to miss additional time.