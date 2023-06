Perez (eye) is hitting second and catching versus the Guardians on Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez underwent a procedure on his eye to help with his vision issues, and he's back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's affair against the Guardians. The backstop has hit 15 homers in 71 games for the Royals in 2023 with a .772 OPS across his 278 at-bats.