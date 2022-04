Perez (eye) will start behind the plate Thursday against the Twins, batting cleanup and catching Zack Greinke, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Perez was scheduled to catch Tuesday but was shifted to designated hitter due to an eye issue which apparently prevented him from catching but not hitting. He remained at the designated hitter spot Wednesday but is ready to return to catching duties Thursday. He went 3-for-6 with a pair of homers during those two games as a designated hitter.