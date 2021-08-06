Perez's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals is due to illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Perez was initially in Friday's lineup before being scratched in favor of Cam Gallagher. He's tested negative for COVID-19 but will nonetheless be stuck at the team hotel Friday due to health and safety protocols.
