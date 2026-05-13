Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

Perez crushed an outside sinker from Erick Fedde over the right-field fence for a solo homer to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead in the first frame, though Kansas City was unable to hold on in a disappointing defeat. The veteran backstop has long staved off Father Time, but he has shown notable decline offensively so far in 2026. Through 40 games, the 36-year-old is slashing .197/.238/.344 with six homers, five doubles, 18 RBI and 15 runs. Tuesday snapped a four-game hitless streak for Perez, who will look to build on the performance and heat up at the plate moving forward.