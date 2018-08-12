Royals' Salvador Perez: Collects two hits

Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the 8-2 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Kansas City couldn't muster up much offense against Tyson Ross and Perez was the only Royal with a multi-hit effort. He's still batting just .232 on the year, a considerable drop-off from his career .267 average.

