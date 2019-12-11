Royals' Salvador Perez: Could be option at first base
Manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Perez (elbow) could see considerable time at first base in 2020, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Since debuting with the Royals in 2011, Perez has shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all big-league catchers, but the Royals will likely be more cautious with his usage behind the plate after Tommy John surgery cost him the entire 2019 campaign. Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com relayed in November that Perez is right on schedule with his recovery and should be restriction-free once spring training arrives, so the 29-year-old should have ample time to get acclimated to the defensive nuances of first base. That being said, Ryan O'Hearn, Ryan McBroom and Hunter Dozier represent the main candidates to man the position in 2020, so Perez's opportunities at first base (and designated hitter too, for that matter) will most likely come on the occasions where the team wants to give him a day off from catching while simultaneously keeping his bat in the lineup.
