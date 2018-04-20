Royals' Salvador Perez: Could return against Brewers

Manager Ned Yost said that Perez (knee) has been feeling great and could potentially return to the majors prior to the Royals' series against Milwaukee on Tuesday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez has appeared in four minor-league games in the past week, including his first outing with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 27-year-old will man the DH spot Friday and then catch both games this weekend to see how his knee holds up on back-to-back days behind the plate. If all goes well, Yost is hopeful that Perez will re-join the Royals during their six-game homestand, whether that's against the Brewers on Tuesday or later on in the week.