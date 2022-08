Perez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Since his return from the injured list July 29, Perez has crushed five homers and a double while racking up 14 RBI in eight contests. Despite the power surge, he's batting just .242 (8-for-33) since his return. For the season, he owns a .215/.252/.465 slash line with 16 homers, 48 RBI and 30 runs scored, but he's striking out at a career-worst 28.1 percent rate.