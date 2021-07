Manager Mike Matheny said following Saturday's loss to Cleveland that Perez exited the contest because of tightness in his back, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The issue arose after the backstop dove for a bunt in the third inning. He was initially able to stay in the game, and wound up clubbing a two-run homer in his following at-bat before later departing. Matheny said that Perez will be further evaluated Sunday before his availability for the series finale is determined.