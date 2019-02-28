Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with elbow soreness
Manager Ned Yost said Perez will sit out Thursday due to minor elbow soreness, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Yost didn't seem too worried about the issue, chalking it up to normal spring soreness. Once healthy, Perez will be eased into action, starting off as a designated hitter before making his debut behind the dish sometime next week. Assuming everything goes as planned, Perez should have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Day.
