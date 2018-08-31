Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with sprained thumb

Perez is dealing with a sprained thumb, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

This helps explain Perez's absence from the starting lineup the previous two games. The Royals are currently listing the backstop as day-to-day. Meibrys Viloria is with the team on the taxi squad while Cameron Gallagher is starting behind the dish Friday.

