Perez shifted from catcher to designated hitter in the Royals' updated lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins due to an eye issue, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The issue is one that Perez dealt with in both of the last two seasons. It seems on the surface quite surprising that he'd be able to hit despite vision issues, but he's been cleared by a specialist and the Royals are evidently confident that he'll be fine. It's possible the vision issue explains his slow start at the plate, as he's hit .188/.212/.406 through eight games.