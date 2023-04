Perez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to Minnesota.

Perez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before knocking a 416-foot solo shot in the sixth. He later added an RBI base hit in the seventh. He's produced three straight multi-hit games, bumping his season slash line to .266/.307/.436 with 10 extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 101 plate appearances. Perez was back in the lineup Friday after missing the previous two games.