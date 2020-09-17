Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against Detroit.
Perez drilled a two-run home run in the first inning, his sixth of the season. He followed that up with a double five frames later, and ultimately accounted for three of the four runs the Royals scored. Since returning from the injured list, Perez has collected 11 hits in 21 at-bats while also slugging two home runs, driving in six and scoring five runs across five starts.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Slugs fifth homer•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes live batting practice•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Nearing work at alternate site•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Visits eye specialist•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Eye condition clarified•