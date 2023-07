Perez was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the second inning, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez singled in the first inning and went from first to home on an MJ Melendez double. It's unclear if he injured himself on the play, but Perez was lifted for a pinch hitter the next inning. The game was delayed by an hour due to rain in Kansas City.