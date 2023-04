Perez (back) said he expects to return to the Royals' lineup Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez sat out Wednesday and is absent again Thursday after taking a 95 mph fastball off his back in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks, but there doesn't seem to be a ton of concern. He is planning to take pregame batting practice Thursday to see if he might be an option off the bench in the Royals' series opener against the Twins.