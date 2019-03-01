Royals' Salvador Perez: Getting second opinion on UCL

Perez will head to Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion on his injured ulnar collateral ligament from Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Dr. ElAttrache's name typically pops up when Tommy John surgery is close, so the worst-case scenario is certainly not a good one for Perez and the Royals. Perez's injury initially appeared insignificant, as he was scratched from Thursday's game due to what was then called minor elbow soreness, but an MRI revealed damage to his UCL. If Tommy John surgery does end up being required, Perez would miss the entire season, leaving Cameron Gallagher in line for an expanded role.