Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Perez seems to be getting back on track with multiple hits, including a homer, in each of his last two games. Prior to his recent success, his last long ball came May 27. The catcher is slashing .275/.310/.513 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored and 14 doubles through 60 contests as a fixture in the lineup. He's hit second in the last four games after batting third or fourth for much of the season.