Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes deep twice

Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Perez did his part, launching a two-run shot in the first inning before mashing a solo blast in the fourth, but Kansas City still came up short 6-5. The veteran backstop is now over the 20-home run plateau for a fourth straight season, and after three multi-hit efforts in four games, his average (.237) -- while still disappointing -- is the highest its been in over two months.