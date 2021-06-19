Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston.

The catcher gave Kansas City some insurance with his solo shot in the seventh inning. Perez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times through 16 games in June. The power surge has lifted his slash line to .291/.323/.543 with 18 long balls, 46 RBI, 34 runs scored and 13 doubles through 279 plate appearances. His career high in homers is 27, set in both 2017 and 2018, but he's on pace to smash that mark this year.