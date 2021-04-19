Perez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
Perez slugged a walkoff home run Saturday during Game 2 of the doubleheader against Toronto, and he accounted for all the offense Sunday with a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. The veteran catcher is enjoying a strong start to the season and is hitting .291 with a .957 OPS while going deep in three of his last five contests and tallying five RBI in that stretch.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Slugs Game 2 walkoff shot•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Third straight multi-hit effort•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Records four-hit effort•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Launches homer Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Pops first homer•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Inks four-year extension with KC•