Royals' Salvador Perez: Grabs pine Thursday
Perez is not in the Royals' lineup Thursday, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.
Drew Butera will slide in behind the dish to give Perez a break. The club has decided not to use him as a designated hitter anymore in order to preserve his health more effectively. Fantasy players should expect to get a little less work out of him, and this decision cuts into his value a bit. Still, he's one of the more reliable names at his position.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't be used as DH anymore•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Two hits in Tuesday's return•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hitting fifth in return•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Reinstated from DL•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Aiming towards mid-week return•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't need rehab assignment•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...