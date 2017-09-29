Royals' Salvador Perez: Held out Friday
Perez (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
Perez injured his groin in Thursday's game, and he will not start Friday as a result. The severity of his injury remains uncertain, but with just a couple games left in the regular season, it remains to be seen if he will see any more starts in 2017. Drew Butera will get the nod Friday in Perez's place.
