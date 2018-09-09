Royals' Salvador Perez: Held out Sunday

Perez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Perez started the past two games, but considering he missed seven contests before that due to a thumb injury, the Royals seem to be easing him back into full-time duty. Cameron Gallagher will replace him behind the dish Sunday.

