Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits three-run home run

Perez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Indians.

Perez clubbed a three-run shot -- his 22nd of the year -- in the first inning off Mike Clevinger. Perez ranks second among all MLB catchers in home runs and RBI (64), yet he's putting up the lowest batting average (.232) of his career. The backstop had a career-high 27 homers and 80 RBI last year, and he's proving a similar level of productivity this year even though he's hitting well below his career .267 batting average.