Royals' Salvador Perez: Hitting cleanup this spring
Perez is hitting .364 with three home runs, four strikeouts and one walk in 22 spring at-bats.
Perez is showing off some thump so far as the cleanup hitter, which could be a preview of a potential career year, not because of what he's doing this spring, but because of where he figures to hit in the Royals' lineup. The bulk of his at-bats came out of the five hole last year when Perez hit a career-high 27 home runs. If he brings that same level of power and can stay relatively healthy in his age 27/28 season, he could set career highs in runs and RBI with a regular spot in the four hole.
