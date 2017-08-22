Royals' Salvador Perez: Hitting fifth in return
Perez is starting behind the dish and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Rockies.
After missing 16 games with an intercostal strain, Perez will slot back into the heart of the Royals' lineup. He is just one home run shy of tying his career high of 22, and with a .278 average, he is on pace to post his best mark in that category since he hit .292 in 2013.
