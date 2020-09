Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and another RBI during Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Perez got the scoring started with a two-run shot against Michael Fulmer in the first inning. It was his third long ball over the last two games after the 30-year-old homered twice Wednesday. On the season, Perez has tallied a team-leading 11 home runs while slashing .360/.375/.683.